Mayor Johnson dodges questions on budget, CTU contract, downplays strain with Gov. JB Pritzker

Mayor Brandon Johnson dodged questions about the budget and CTU contract, while downplaying strain in his relationship with Governor JB Pritzker.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson took questions about hot topics in the new year Tuesday, from his budget battle to the Chicago Teachers Union contract and how he plans to pay for it. And while he had a lot to say, time after time he refused to answer the question itself, which a watchdog group says raises questions about accountability.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also criticized Johnson over communication shortcomings.

Johnson is just off a brutal battle over his budget, and now faces the pressing problem of the of the new CTU contract.

"The people of Chicago have voted for me, and they have entrusted me to fight for public education to ensure that every single child from one end of the city to the other end has everything that they need and that's what we're going to secure in our public schools," Johnson said.

But when asked about how he will pay for the new contract, Johnson instead spoke about a bigger picture vision.

"Well, look, this is not just simply about a contract. This is about a vision for public education," he said.

But when that vision included pushing CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to take out a $300 million high interest loan to pay for the contract, Martinez balked. The entire school board then resigned, allowing Johnson to appoint new members, who fired Martinez. He sued in court and remains CEO for six months, per his contract.

When asked if he still supports taking out a high interest loan to make the contract happen, Johnson would only say he supports "a fully funded education system."

When asked if he could avoid a property tax hike this year, the mayor instead rattled off what he's funded this year.

"These are all critical investments that we made without laying people off as well as furloughs," he said.

Reminded he was asked about a property tax, Johnson replied, "We have to continue to fight for progressive revenue."

"He had his talking points which likely were scripted in his mind before he sat down for the interview, but he wasn't responding to very specific questions that came from you as a proxy for the general public that is likely asking very much the same questions," said David Greising, president of the Better Government Association.

Gov. Pritkzer also had strong words for Mayor Johnson Tuesday, suggesting a strained relationship with Springfield.

The governor said he's only heard from Johnson perhaps five times since he's been mayor.

"They don't reach out very often, and it seems like they don't have good relationships in Springfield, in part because they don't do the outreach that's necessary," Pritzker said.

Johnson opposed the legislation regulating hemp products, while Pritzker supported the measure, which failed to pass.

"What we've said is that we have to be a part of the conversation," said Johnson.

"The lines of communications are open, but people have to take advantage of the open communication line. And often that didn't. That didn't happen with regard to the hemp bill, didn't call anybody in my administration, never raised it," Pritzker said.

Pritzker also said there was very little communication when the mayor was trying to work out his budget, during which time Johnson said Springfield needs to help Chicago.

"Literally, the last call that we got from them was in September, and then once in December, we, by the way, scheduled calls, and then they didn't show up. And then there was a December call that happened in which they didn't ask for anything," Pritzker said.

"I think we've rarely seen a governor of Illinois speak so frankly, in a negative way about his counterpart running the city of Chicago, it seems that Mayor Johnson has been sent a signal, whether he chooses to hear it or not, we don't yet know," said Greising.

The mayor's office responded this afternoon, saying their recollection is different than the governor's about their relationship. They said their focus is not past but on working with lawmakers and the governor on shared issues and goals during the spring legislative session.

