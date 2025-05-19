Mayor Johnson outlines vision for future of administration at South Side church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson visited a South Side church on Sunday to share his vision for the rest of his term.

Speaking to a large crowd at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn, he emphasized education, public safety and equity for Black residents.

"We can be the safest, most affordable, big city in America," Johnson said. "My vision for the city moving forward, we're gonna repopulate the West and South Sides of Chicago. We're gonna educate our children. We're gonna create opportunities for entrepreneurial growth. We're gonna build the most affordable, safest, big city in America, and we're gonna do it together."

Mayor Johnson also pointed to a decline in violent crime this year.

He also discussed recent investments in housing and development projects across the city.