Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson traveling to England as Bears take on Jaguars in London

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will be in London when the Chicago Bears take on the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13.

Travelling with World Business Chicago, the trip is part of a broader strategy to position the city as a premier destination for international business and a global leader in innovation.

The visit will include high-level meetings, industry-specific roundtables, and keynotes, culminating in a Pro Chicago Decision announcement on Oct. 11 regarding a London-based company's decision to open its U.S. headquarters in Chicago, a Mayor's office release said.

"As we navigate budgetary challenges, we're focused on identifying creative, non-tax revenue solutions," Johnson said in the release. Strengthening our international relationships, especially with key economic players like London, is essential for attracting long-term financial investments, driving business collaborations, and fueling economic growth that benefits all of Chicago's communities."

It comes following a Chicago's win as the Best Big City in the U.S. for the 8th consecutive year by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.