Mayor Johnson vetoes curfew ordinance, downtown residents concerned over 'teen takeovers'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday vetoed an expanded curfew ordinance that passed at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

"At a time when violent crime continues to trend down across the City of Chicago, it is critical that we continue our investments in community safety strategies that have a proven track record of success," Johnson said in a letter to the city clerk and Council. "In two short years, we have seen a measurable, sustained decline in crime and violence in our city. It is the focus of my administration to continue working with the full force of government, community organizations, businesses and philanthropy to solve a decades-long problem with effective policing and new investments in youth jobs, safe spaces for young people, and mental health care."

Some downtown residents are worried the mayor's decision could lead to more "teen takeovers" this summer.

Critics of the curfew say the veto could save the city from a host of lawsuits.

Residents and visitors to Streeterville have endured a pair of "teen takeovers" in the past few months, in which both times Chicago police said someone was shot. Now there is concern about what the curfew veto could mean for the community's safety this summer.

Downtown Chicago is a magnet for visitors during the summer, whether it's the ever popular Millennium Park or Streeterville, with its restaurants, shopping and nightlife. The curfew ordinance held out hope of more safety in the neighborhood. The promised mayoral veto delivered disappointment.

"Well, our concerns is that we will relive history here, and that the teens will now think that they can come back and take over the street and terrorize the residents and visitors and workers of Streeterville," said Deborah Gershbein, president of the Streeterville Organization of Active Residents.

The recent "teen takeovers" are the scenes that Gershbein remembers all too vividly. She was caught in the middle of one "teen takeover" in late March.

"When you have hundreds of people in one place out of control, there's bound to be problems," Gershbein said.

READ MORE | Chicago police use new tactics in Streeterville to prevent violence during 'teen takeovers'

The American Civil Liberties Union said the ordinance, which passed out of council 27-22, was also fraught with constitutional issues.

"It certainly would have resulted in lawsuits," Ed Yohnka said. "Almost every time we see one of these curfews put in place, we end up with lawsuits. This one was particularly egregious because it was so vague in terms of when and where it was enforced."

Yohnka contends it's also problematic because it gives additional powers to police that they don't need to disperse crowds or arrest people for criminal conduct.

Gershbein thinks the mayor is out of touch with the reality she and her neighbors have had to deal with.

"I don't think he really listened to our concerns," Gershbein said. "He doesn't understand he needs to come and be in the midst of one of these 'teen takeovers,' and then maybe he'll understand how dangerous it is for everyone."

Supporters will get a chance at next month's City Council meeting to try and override the veto. They will need to flip seven votes in order to make that happen.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.