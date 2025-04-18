Crews remove Streeterville fencing installed to help control 'teen takeovers'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews on Friday morning removed fencing that had just been installed around the city's Streeterville neighborhood.

Ald. Brendan Reilly, who represents the 42nd Ward, says the fencing was expected to help police control the crowds of young people who have gathered in recent few weeks.

Ald. Brian Hopkins, who represents the 2nd Ward, told ABC7 that crews put up barricades in Streeterville on Thursday in preparation for this weekend.

But right around 8:30 a.m. Friday, ABC7 suddenly saw crews start taking them down. ABC7 is working to figure out why.

This comes after Riley sent out an advisory to residents overnight, warning of a possible planned teen takeover in the area on Friday evening.

The Chicago Police Department and the Department of Streets and Sanitation installed iron gates, he says, along Columbus Drive and Park Drive, from Illinois Street to North Water Street.

In the alert, it says young people have shifted away from using public transportation to rideshares to meet for these teen takeovers. That is why they are putting up barricades and using geo-fencing, to try to prevent that.

It is somewhat of an experiment, Hopkins said, as a crowd-control measure.

He says police actually used the barricades at the Democratic National Convention earlier last year. It was successful then, so they are testing out the tactic now in this scenario to hopefully stop teens from running into traffic.

There will also be plenty of police officers in the neighborhood to monitor the situation.

Officials say the barricades will be left up through the weekend and be taken down on Monday. But as of 11 a.m. Friday, there's no sign of the fencing being put back up.

