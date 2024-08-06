Man charged after 3 stabbed with hatchet-like object in Wrightwood McDonald's, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were stabbed inside a Wrightwood McDonald's, Chicago police said.

Jermaine Allen, 24, of Chicago has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

Police said Allen was arrested several hours after three people were tabbed at a McDonald's in the 7800-block of South Western Avenue on Sunday.

Police said Allen demanded free food at the restaurant and took out a hatchet-like object and struck the victims, an 18-year-old man and two 45-year-old women.

The man and one of the women were each transported to a hospital in good condition and one of the women was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Allen is due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

