Man demands free food, stabs 3 in Wrightwood restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were stabbed after denying giving a man free food, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at fast-food restaurant around 8:29 a.m. in the 7800-block Western Avenue in Wrightwood on Sunday.

A man, 18, and two 45-year-old women were in the restaurant when a man walked in.

The suspect demanded free food from the cashier, police said.

When the victim refused to comply, he pulled out a hatchet like object and started striking the victims.

One of the 45-year-old women was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 18-year-old and the other 45-year-old were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

