Metra Electric disrupted after train hits pedestrian on South Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra train line was disrupted Thursday after a train hit a pedestrian on the city's South Side.

The collision happened around 7:40 p.m. on the Metra Electric line near 27th Street, officials said.

A pedestrian was on the track for an unknown reason when they were struck by an outbound Metra Electric train, a Metra spokesperson said.

The person who was hit was initially reported to be alive, but their condition was unknown.

Inbound and outbound Metra Electric trains were delayed after the train that his the pedestrian was stopped.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police and fire officials for more information.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.