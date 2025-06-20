Misericordia's Sister Rosemary Connelly, known for work helping those with disabilities, dies at 94

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An esteemed figure in helping those with disabilities has died.

Sister Rosemary Connelly, known for her work at the Misericordia in Rogers Park, died Thursday at the age of 94.

The campus was built on the dream of Sistery Connelly, who deeply believed that Misericordia could more than home but a chance at independence for those with disabilities.

"She was the grand marshal of St. Patrick's Day, I think the first woman to do it," said Father Jack Clair, Misericordia president.

She had a life well-lived and distinguished honors that were well earned.

"She's a person who never took no for an answer," Clair said. "You know, if she thought it was the right thing to do, she was going to pursue it."

Sister Connelly worked with Father Clair at Misericordia for nearly three decades. The nearly 40-acre campus that houses and serves people with developmental disabilities was built on the faith of one woman.

"She came up here with, you know, 39 little children to start this place," Clair. "And it's grown to, we're 620 now."

Clair said back in back in 1969, the idea of special education homes were not in existence, and Misericordia was only supposed to keep children until 6 years old before being shipped off to state institutions.

"When she went and saw where they were going, they were going out to state facilities," Clair said. "From there, she just said she wasn't going to let any kids go again, and she was going to start serving older communities."

Many of those kids are still there today. Connelly was a crucial force in, not only giving them a home, but an independent life. The campus has a restaurant, classrooms, gift shops and even a bakery where the residents work.

"We want them to do as much as they possibly can do and make their contribution to society," Clair said.

Her work led her to receiving dozens of humanitarian awards and nine honorary doctorates from places likes Notre Dame, St. Mary College, Loyola and Depaul, but the real honor was the love she leaves behind.

"Two of the girls were talking, they pretty much had kind of been here for years and years, and they said, we're being selfish. We wanted her to stay here, but she deserves to be with God," Clair said.

She was a woman who worked hard her entire life, and now, Father Clair says she gets to rest with those she loved the most.

"It's got to be a great reunion up there, and now they don't have any disabilities," Clair said. "They're as free as the stars."

Clair said Sister Rosemary would not want the work to stop. They've got lots of plans to continue her mission, including expanding the campus.