South Side family searching for missing man with autism, Chicago police say

A South Side family says a 25-year-old missing man, Herschell Lewis, has autism and was last seen near 83rd and South Aberdeen, Chicago police said.

A South Side family says a 25-year-old missing man, Herschell Lewis, has autism and was last seen near 83rd and South Aberdeen, Chicago police said.

A South Side family says a 25-year-old missing man, Herschell Lewis, has autism and was last seen near 83rd and South Aberdeen, Chicago police said.

A South Side family says a 25-year-old missing man, Herschell Lewis, has autism and was last seen near 83rd and South Aberdeen, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side family is searching for a missing man with autism.

Herschell Lewis, 25, went missing on February 26, Chicago police said.

He was last seen near West 83rd Street and South Aberdeen Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Family members said he may be confused and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about Lewis' location has been asked to call the Special Victims Unit with the Chicago Police Department at (312) 746-6000.