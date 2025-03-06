'All My Children,' 'Something Borrowed' actor honored at Spring Training, MLB's 'Home Run for Life'

Chicago native actor Colin Egglesfield cancer free after being diagnosed 3 times, honored by MLB

Chicago native actor Colin Egglesfield is now cancer free after being diagnosed three times. He spoke with ABC7's Ryan Chiaverini about his journey.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From his days on "All My Children" to starring opposite Kate Hudson in "Something Borrowed," Chicago native actor Colin Egglesfield has taken on many roles, but none more challenging than being diagnosed with cancer three times.

Egglesfield spoke with ABC7 Chicago Sports Anchor Ryan Chiaverini this week about his cancer journey and a special honor he received.

Egglesfield first was diagnosed with testicular cancer. That led to multiple surgeries. Then in 2023, during a routine checkup, doctors found prostate cancer.

After having prostate surgery two months ago, Egglesfield recently got the good news that he is now cancer free

This past weekend, Egglesfield was honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at MLB Spring Training in Arizona. He took part in Major League Baseball's "Home Run for Life."

A full report about Egglesfield's journey can be seen on Eyewitness News at 4:30 p.m. on ABC7.

