New Year's Eve: Fireworks to light up Chicago River to ring in new year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A New Year's Eve fireworks display along the Chicago River will return as the city rings in 2025.

The fireworks show will be in partnership with ART on THE MART, which will have a custom projection starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

At 11:55 p.m., a clock will be projected on the Merchandise Mart's faade and will begin counting down to midnight, when fireworks will be launched from bridges along the Chicago River.

"New Year's is a time when we gather with friends and family to reflect on what's been and what's yet to come," Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "We're inviting residents and visitors to come together along the Riverwalk and welcome the New Year with a celebration of what makes Chicago the most beautiful, iconic and vibrant city in the world."

The city says the best viewing for the show is along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street.

Fireworks will be launched from the the Orleans Street, La Salle Drive, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive bridges.

The bridges will be closed to traffic from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. and additional bridges may close as the countdown to midnight approaches.

The Riverwalk will also be closed beginning at 11 p.m. with only a section from Wells Street to Orleans Street open until 12:15 a.m. for spectators.

Navy Pier will also hold its free fireworks show.

"I'm thrilled we're able to again bring back Chicago's fireworks along the river to ring in the New Year," said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. "It's a fantastic spectacle worthy of our great city, and a way to turn the page on 2024 while we look forward to all that 2025 will offer. On behalf of all of us at the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special events, we also want to wish the best for you and yours in the upcoming year."

ART on THE MART will feature projections by

-Obscura Intro

-Jonas Denzel

-Yuge Zhou

-Black Dance Legacy Project

-Yiyun Kang

-Cory Arcangel

-Brendan Fernandes

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/NYE.