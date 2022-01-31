ABC7 Chicago 24/7 live stream offers today's latest news, breaking coverage, local TV specials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel gives us the ability to serve our audience and our communities around the clock.

Our new live stream channels include local TV news. Watch the latest breaking coverage morning to night, 24 hours a day.

Our viewers' busy lives don't always align with local television newscast schedules. ABC7 Chicago's 24/7 stream allows you to get the day's latest news, breaking news updates, special programming and more on your own time and at your own pace, with more live, local streaming newscasts as well as national breaking news live coverage and special television programming.

The app also gives you access to local news from New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Philadelphia and more from our sister stations across America.

We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way. The 24/7 live and local streaming channel answers the call from our communities while providing more options and ways to view their favorite news.

We have two live, local weekday newscasts that are exclusive to the stream. ABC7's Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner anchor our 7 a.m. newscast along with Diane Pathieu and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas anchor our 6:30 p.m. newscast. We also offer time-shifted newscasts throughout the day for those so you can catch up on the latest local news at the best time for you.

In addition, we will continue to expand on our offerings from the ABC 7 I-Team and our data journalists to uncover wrongdoing and to get answers and results for our viewers. This streaming channel allows us the time to tell those stories in innovative ways and gives us the ability to go more in-depth, share additional insights and provide more perspective. We will also be able to offer even more coverage of important local issues, local events, parades and cultural celebrations. If it's important to our communities, it's important to us. The channel also all gives the opportunity to showcase special programming. like our award-winning "Our Chicago" programs and more.

So how do you watch the 24/7 channel?

If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the 24/7 live stream will be front and center.

If you still need to download our app, search ABC7 Chicago or speak it into your remote. Once you download the free app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.

You can also access the stream on the go, either on our mobile phone app or at abc7chicago.com. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can be right at your fingertips or at your desktop.

We're here for Chicago, around the clock, live streaming 24/7.