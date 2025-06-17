Chicago nonprofit offers free therapy to men of color for Mental Health Month

A local nonprofit is offering free therapy sessions across the city as part of a new mental health initiative for Black and Latino men.

A local nonprofit is offering free therapy sessions across the city as part of a new mental health initiative for Black and Latino men.

A local nonprofit is offering free therapy sessions across the city as part of a new mental health initiative for Black and Latino men.

A local nonprofit is offering free therapy sessions across the city as part of a new mental health initiative for Black and Latino men.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local nonprofit is offering free therapy sessions across the city as part of a new mental health initiative for Black and Latino men. The Healing, a Chicago-based organization focused on emotional wellness for men of color, launched HEAL Hours this June during Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. The program connects participants with licensed therapists at no cost.

"Too many men are suffering in silence," said Andrew Smith, co-founder of The Healing. "We're creating space for them to feel, to process, and to heal-without judgment or financial barriers."

Over the past five years, The Healing has built a growing community through yoga, group workouts, and therapy circles aimed at making wellness more accessible.

Men can sign up for therapy or join the next community event on June 26 at TheHealing.org.

"Black and Brown men are not broken-they're burdened," said board member Michael Fair. "What they need is space, support, and community."