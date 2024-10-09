Chicago nonprofit holding 2nd annual Gun Violence Prevention Expo next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taking action on an issue that affects people all over Chicago, the nonprofit Strides For Peace is holding its second annual Gun Violence Prevention Expo next month.

The theme this year is "Legacy of Leadership: Inspiring the Next Generation to Rise."

Joel Hamernick, executive director of Strides For Peace, and expo co-chairs Rubye Lane and Dar'tavous Dorsey joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

The event strives to bring together resource providers, civic partners, public officials, community organizations and those for whom making Chicago a safer city is a top priority, they said.

Tickets are free for the event that takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, located at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

Visit lu.ma/03z9kmgu for more information.