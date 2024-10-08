2 killed by restaurant employee in Wrightwood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and killed by a restaurant employee in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side Monday night , Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 10:28 p.m. inside a JJ's Fish in the 7800-block of South Western Avenue.

Police said the two victims, ages 55 and 56, began arguing with a male employee who took out a handgun and fired shots.

Both men were shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Authorities have not released their identities.

No one is in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

