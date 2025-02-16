North Side Restaurant Week to offer dozens of diverse meal specials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week may be over, but kitchens are heating up on the city's north side for another week of delectable deals.

North Side Restaurant Week kicks off February 27th and runs through March 9th.

More than 50 restaurants, across nine neighborhoods, are participating this year, offering a variety of diverse cuisine.

Eateries in Albany Park, Edgewater, Irving Park, Lincoln Square, Northcenter, North Park, Ravenswood, Rogers Park, and Uptown will offer exclusive fixed-price menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that highlight each restaurant's cuisine.

There are no tickets for this event and participants can soon browse all nine neighborhoods' offerings at northsiderestaurantweek.org.

North Side Restaurant Week allows patrons to explore cuisine and fine dining at restaurants throughout a variety of diverse communities. The collection of north side restaurants offers flavors spanning the globe - from Argentinian, French, and Italian to Persian, Salvadorean, Senegalese, Mexican, Cambodian and new American classics.

"There is such an abundance of dining options on the north side, from fine dining to mom-and-pop breakfasts, to some of the best burger joints anywhere," said Rudy Flores, President and CEO of Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. "We don't want to compete with each other; we want to invite our neighbors as well as people from throughout Chicago to discover a new restaurant or visit an old favorite and try something new."