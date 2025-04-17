LIVE: Chicago OEMC celebrates 'Heroes Under the Headset' for Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 911 call takers and dispatchers who go above and beyond to keep Chicago safe were recognized on Thursday morning.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications held a ceremony to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Among those being recognized include two dispatchers who have been with OEMC since 1995.
OEMC said the following fire and police call takers and dispatchers have been with them for 30 years:
Debra White, PCOII
Rickey Hampton, SPCO
Evans Braiser, FCOI
Christopher Burke, FCS
Ann Clancy, PCOII
Lyna Dunmars, PCOII
Vera Edmerson, PCOII
Staci Fiedler, PCOII
Patricia Griffin, PCOII
Lisa Jamison, PCOI
Jazib Khan, PCOI
David Martinez, SPCO
Maura Moroni, SPCO
Lesean Morris, PCOII
Daniel O'Donnell, FCS
Isabel Ortman, COM