LIVE: Chicago OEMC celebrates 'Heroes Under the Headset' for Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 911 call takers and dispatchers who go above and beyond to keep Chicago safe were recognized on Thursday morning.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications held a ceremony to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Among those being recognized include two dispatchers who have been with OEMC since 1995.

OEMC said the following fire and police call takers and dispatchers have been with them for 30 years:

Debra White, PCOII

Rickey Hampton, SPCO

Evans Braiser, FCOI

Christopher Burke, FCS

Ann Clancy, PCOII

Lyna Dunmars, PCOII

Vera Edmerson, PCOII

Staci Fiedler, PCOII

Patricia Griffin, PCOII

Lisa Jamison, PCOI

Jazib Khan, PCOI

David Martinez, SPCO

Maura Moroni, SPCO

Lesean Morris, PCOII

Daniel O'Donnell, FCS

Isabel Ortman, COM

