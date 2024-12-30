Chicago outplacement, career transitioning firm offering free job hotline Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the 39th year, Challenger, Gray & Christmas is offering free career advice and job search support.

It's for one day only, on Monday, over the phone.

Andy Challenger is the senior vice president of the outplacement and executive coaching firm. He joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk about the current job market.

The hotline is a free service.

Although the unemployment rate is low and hiring continues to impress, some are still looking for jobs.

Call 312-422-5010 until 5 p.m. to speak with a professional coach about your specific career situation.

The company also held free webinars on Friday.

Visit challengergray.com for more information.