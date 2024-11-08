How to address politics in the workplace post-election

How to address politics in the workplace

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just days after the presidential election, many are still talking about the results, and emotions are running high.

That might lead to some uncomfortable situations in the workplace, if your coworkers want to talk politics.

Andrew Challenger is the senior vice president at the business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. He joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday night to talk about how to handle those conversations.

Challenger said even though many bring their personal life into the workplace, it's not encouraged to bring politics there.

He said you're not always protected by free speech laws at work, and you can face repercussions for what is said.

Watch the video above for more tips.