76-year-old woman fatally struck by truck on Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a truck Saturday morning on the Near West Side.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 0-100 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 76-year-old woman was in the street when she was hit by a truck that was driving northbound, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No citations have been issued, police said.

No further information was available as MAUI and Chicago police continue to investigate the crash.