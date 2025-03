3 injured in South Side high-rise fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured after a fire in a South Side high-rise Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 1:59 a.m. on the eighth floor of a high-rise in the 6900-block of South Crandon Avenue, Chicago police said.

Two men and a woman were transported to a hospital in good condition for smoke inhalation, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was contained to one unit and the cause of the fire is under investigation.