3 in custody after =chase ends with crash into bus shelter on North Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police said three suspects were taken into custody after a police chase on the North Side led to a car crashing into a bus shelter.

Chicago police said three suspects were taken into custody after a police chase on the North Side led to a car crashing into a bus shelter.

Chicago police said three suspects were taken into custody after a police chase on the North Side led to a car crashing into a bus shelter.

Chicago police said three suspects were taken into custody after a police chase on the North Side led to a car crashing into a bus shelter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three suspects were taken into custody after a police chase on the North Side led to a car crashing into a bus shelter, Chicago police said.

At about 3 a.m., police said four men in a black Nissan sedan were trying to get away from police in the 3900-block of North Seminary Avenue.

Police said the car then struck a bus shelter in the 3800-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The suspects then fled on foot, with three of the suspects being taken into custody. The fourth person in the car ran away.

A man who lives nearby said the crash and commotion woke him up.

There was this thunderous boom that rattled the windows, shoot the building," witness Zach Shaw said. "I honestly thought that something had hit the building."

Police said they found handguns and drugs in the car.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

