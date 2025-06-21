24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police investigating death on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 21, 2025 11:42AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is investigating a death early Saturday on the city's North Side.

A body was found near the street around 3:32 a.m. in the 3600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The person was a male whose exact age was not yet known, CPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

