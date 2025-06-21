Chicago police investigating death on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is investigating a death early Saturday on the city's North Side.

A body was found near the street around 3:32 a.m. in the 3600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The person was a male whose exact age was not yet known, CPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood