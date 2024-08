Chicago police looking for 13-year-old Marrayalean Salgado, missing since June

Missing teen Marrayalean Salgado was last seen in the 2400-block of South Spaulding Avenue in Little Village, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two months.

Marrayalean Salgado was last seen in the 2400-block of South Spaulding Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood back on June 13.

Salgado was wearing a black sweater and black pants with two gold chains.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-8255.