Chicago police, park district host 'Play Like a Champion' youth golf program

The Chicago Police Department and Chicago Park District hosted the first of three "Play Like a Champion" golf programs at South Shore Golf Course.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Park District held a youth golf program on Saturday.

Organizers said the goal was not just about involvement in sports, it was also about building relationships.

Chicago children tested out their golf swings.

"My favorite part about the sport is focusing and learning how to putt," young golfer Miles Robinson said.

The city kicked off the first of three golf programs called "Play Like a Champion".

"I learned how to play tic-tac-toe with golf, and I think it's fun," young golfer Ameris Craig said.

The event took place at the South Shore Golf Course.

"Definitely a new interest, and being able to work with other kids, it's a diverse group they get to work with too, so I think that's good," parent Joel Winfrey said.

The event is also meant to help foster relationships between children and Chicago police officers.

"This program is exposing the youth to something new," CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "One of the things that helped me growing up in the city of Chicago was being exposed to something outside of my neighborhood."

On Saturday, the Chicago Park District also unveiled a new training facility at the South Shore club that's open to the public.

"I have never seen anything like this that has this type of practice facility with real bunkers, ready sand, a putting green with different levels," said Dr. Marlon Everett, President of the Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners. "It's pretty sophisticated, and it's nice to have it right here in the city."

