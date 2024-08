Chicago police deputy chief under investigation for alleged comments on Gaza war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-ranking Chicago police official is under investigation for alleged comments made about the war in Gaza amid the DNC protests.

An official with the Chicago Police Bureau of Internal Affairs confirmed to ABC7 that it is investigating Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome for the alleged remarks made to a Palestinian-American sergeant.

The investigation comes after Chicago police handled days of pro-Palestinian protests during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.