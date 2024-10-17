Chicago police investigate vandalism at Trump Tower, breaking several windows

Chicago police are investigating vandalism at Trump Tower that broke six windows Wednesday night.

Vandal breaks 6 windows at Chicago Trump Tower Chicago police are investigating vandalism at Trump Tower that broke six windows Wednesday night.

Vandal breaks 6 windows at Chicago Trump Tower Chicago police are investigating vandalism at Trump Tower that broke six windows Wednesday night.

Vandal breaks 6 windows at Chicago Trump Tower Chicago police are investigating vandalism at Trump Tower that broke six windows Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after half a dozen windows were broken by vandals at Trump Tower.

Police said they were called to Trump International Tower and Hotel in the 400 block of North Wabash around 4:45 p.m.

A witness told them a man threw rocks and damaged six different windows of the hotel. Then they fled north on Rush Street. The damaged windows are on the east and back sides of the building.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood