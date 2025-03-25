3 West Town restaurants burglarized, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three restaurants in the West Town neighborhood were burglarized Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglaries took place at about 3:06 a.m. in the 1500-block of West Chicago Avenue.

In each of the burglaries, police said the front glass doors of the restaurant were broken and in two of the restaurants, police said money was taken from the cash registers.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

