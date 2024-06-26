Female victim found fatally shot near Garfield Park church, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a female victim was found fatally shot Wednesday on the city's West Side.

The victim's body was found around 3:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as investigators had crime tape set up near St. Stephen AME Church in Garfield Park.

The female had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead the scene, Chicago police said. Her age and identity were not immediately known.

No one was in custody. Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

