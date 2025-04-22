Front windows shattered at several downtown Chicago businesses; CPD investigating

Chicago police are investigating Loop vandalism on Wells Street; windows were broken at Cafecito, Arby's and more.

Chicago police are investigating Loop vandalism on Wells Street; windows were broken at Cafecito, Arby's and more.

Chicago police are investigating Loop vandalism on Wells Street; windows were broken at Cafecito, Arby's and more.

Chicago police are investigating Loop vandalism on Wells Street; windows were broken at Cafecito, Arby's and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several businesses in the Loop were vandalized early Tuesday morning.

Someone shattered the front glass windows of at least four businesses in the 0- to 100-block of Wells Street between 3 and 4 a.m.

Cafecito and Arby's were among those affected.

Chicago police are investigating if anything was taken.

CPD did not immediately provide any additional information about what took place early Tuesday morning. Police did not provide any details about possible suspects in the vandalism.

Video taken later Tuesday showed shattered glass downtown.

No one is in custody.

There have been a number of break-ins throughout the Chicago area over the last month. In several of those incidents, items were stolen, as well.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood