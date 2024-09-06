Chicago police investigating more South Side break-ins, ATM theft

Chicago police are investigating more business break-ins including an ATM theft in South Deering and the Calumet Heights neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police continue to investigate yet more of these overnight business break ins, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage, for these business owners.

One of the store owners off camera said this is the second break-in in just over a month.

Surveillance video shows the moments brazen, hooded, criminals use a GMC pick-up truck to break into a corner store at 106th Street and South Torrence Avenue minutes before 5:30 a.m.

In the video, you can see the men using a chain, to tear down the store's front gate, before smashing their way inside.

From inside the store, you can see at least two of the masked thieves running in, jumping the counter and ripping out the cash register all in less than a minute.

The store's owner said the criminals tried to steal the ATM, but were unsuccessful because it's chained down.

Sadly, the owner said this is the second time in just over a month his store was burglarized, resulting in thousands of dollars in property damage.

Less than two hours earlier and just over two miles away, Chicago police said a similar break-in happened at the Save Big Food Mart on the 1900-block of East 95th Street.

CPD said the suspects took down the store's doors, broke in and drove off with the ATM.

Officers said they found the ATM, a short time later, but none of the thieves could be located.

The store owner from the store on Torrence Avenue said after 15 years in business, he's considering leaving the city to avoid being targeted again.

Police said no one is in custody following the break-ins.

