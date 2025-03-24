Woman attacked in bar near where 2 found dead in apartment in Gage Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two investigations are underway in the Gage Park neighborhood after a woman was attacked inside a bar and two people were found dead in an apartment building nearby, Chicago police said.

Both incidents occurred in the 5300-block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police said at about 10:05 p.m., a 57-year-old man armed with a handgun and a knife approached a 37-year-old man while outside. The 37-year-old man entered the bar and police said the 57-year-old man followed him in.

Police said the 57-year-old man went to the back of the establishment and attacked a woman, who suffered lacerations. The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Officers arrived and took a suspect into custody, recovering a firearm, police said.

Minutes before that, two people were found dead inside an apartment.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found the door open at the back of an apartment building, police said.

The officers found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 64-year-old woman with multiple injuries to the body, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the apartment incident and it is not clear if the crimes are connected.

