Chicago police issue alert for Logan Square hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a hit-and-run crash in Logan Square Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at about 2:42 a.m. in the 3600-block of West Diversey Avenue.

The pedestrian was struck in the roadway and the driver left the scene, police said. The pedestrian was left with serious injuries.

Police released surveillance images of a dark gray SUV with yellow temporary plates wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.