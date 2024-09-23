Chicago police no longer using ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology as contract ends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are no longer using the ShotSpotter technology as of Monday morning.

The city's contract expired overnight. Monday is the first day in more than six years the city of Chicago will go without the gunshot detection technology. Shotspotter effectively shut down at midnight.

Aldermen overwhelmingly voted in favor of keeping the technology system last week.

But Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed it, saying, "The ultimate goal is to deploy resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime. We have to explore better options that save more lives."

Twenty Eighth Ward Alderman Jason Ervin agrees, saying it's time to re-evaluate the technology that's cost the city - tens of millions of dollars.

"You have to me a misuse of the tool," Ervin said. "I think the tool should be used more from an intelligence perspective... and gathering info and being more predictive about where to put people."

While others on City Council, like 23rd Ward Alderman Silvana Tabares saying in a statement, "Every gunshot victim left bleeding in the streets of our city will be a worthy sacrifice in the eyes of the mayor for his radical agenda."

Many community leaders share that same sentiment.

"We hear the mayor talk about building a stronger, safer Chicago but this doesn't do that when you're taking away this type of technology," said Jason Huff with the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

Mayor Johnson announced the city is now looking into other avenues for different technology systems.

The Chicago Police Department issued the following statement Sunday:

"Effective Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12:01 am, the Chicago Police Department will no longer be utilizing ShotSpotter technology. This does not change our commitment to public safety and building stronger neighborhoods for all of our residents. Our hardworking officers will continue to respond to crime and work to stop the trauma of violence plaguing our communities. CPD frequently adjusts our public safety efforts based on the needs of our residents and the resources available to us. This is no different. As we move forward, we remind residents to call 911 with as much information and detail as possible when they hear loud reports that could resemble gunfire. It's imperative that we all do our part to keep our city safe and protect our families."