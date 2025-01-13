24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police looking for suspects accused of killing coyote in Mt. Greenwood

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 13, 2025 3:31AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a group of male offenders who witnesses say killed a coyote on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 10600 block of South Sacramento Avenue in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said they were called to the scene after witnesses claimed to see several male offenders of an unknown age abusing a coyote.

The coyote was later found dead on private property and was removed, CPD said.

No one is in custody. No further information was immediately available.

