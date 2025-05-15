Chicago police officer injured in crash in Englewood, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured in a car crash Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

The crash happened around 6:376 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, Chicago Police Department officials said.

A vehicle driven by a 32-year-old woman was traveling in a turn lane on 59th Street when it struck a CPD squad car, with emergency lights on, that was traveling on Racine, police said.

The woman was injured a taken to a hospital in fair condition, CPD said. The male police officer, whose age was not shared, was taken to a hospital in good condition with injuries to his left shoulder and hand.

The woman was cited for having no license and no insurance and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.