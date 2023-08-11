Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, sister found guilty of charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk and his sister were found guilty of charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC 7 I-Team has learned after more than five hours of deliberations, a Washington, D.C. jury has found a Chicago police officer and his sister guilty of four charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on Friday.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

The most serious of the misdemeanor counts carry a maximum sentence of one year behind bars.

SEE ALSO | Chicago cop charged in Capitol riot case can be called an 'insurrectionist' at trial, judge rules

Karol Chwiesiuk and his sister will be sentenced on Dec. 7 at D.C. federal court. The siblings are some of the few Jan. 6 defendants who rejected plea deals and opted for a jury trial. In another rare move, the sidelined CPD patrolman testified in his own defense on Thursday, telling the jury he did not vandalize anything and did not hear the alarms blaring when he entered the Capitol.

Prosecutors showed the jury several photos and videos of the then 29-year-old officer in the crowd that breached the building. He testified that he went through a busted window, instead of using the door, because it was a quicker way to get through the crowd.

After the weeklong trial, the case went to the jury late Thursday. Jurors spent half of Friday deliberating before announcing a verdict in the afternoon.

READ MORE | Chicago police officer and sister vow to fight January 6th charges

The officer was found not guilty on one of the five charges he faced. He is currently on unpaid status at CPD and has had his state firearms card revoked.

Chicago police did not respond to ABC7's interview request. Chwiesiuk's attorney told the I-Team his client has no comment.