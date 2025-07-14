Trial for man accused of killing CPD Ofc. Andrés Vásquez Lasso to begin Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection is expected start Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Chicago Police officer.

Steven Montano is charged with first degree murder in the death of Chicago police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at Montano's home in the 5200-block of South Spaulding in Gage Park.

Montano was 18 at the time of the shooting. He is also facing two gun-related felonies and misdemeanr counts of interfering with a report of domestic violence.

Jury selection is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

