Chicago police officer shot in Chatham, CPD officials say

ByTre Ward and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 6, 2025 3:57AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Thursday evening on the South Side, CPD officials confirmed to ABC7.

The shooting happened at East 82nd Street and South Drexel Avenue in Chatham.

An officer was shot and taken to a hospital in a squad car, officials told ABC7. CPD said their condition was not yet known.

Chicago police are searching for one or more suspects in the shooting.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

