Chicago police officer's gun found unattended in bathroom at Cook County courthouse, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 8:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer's gun was found unattended in a bathroom at the Cook County courthouse on Thursday.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse, at West 26th Street and South California Avenue, Cook County officials said.

Sheriff's deputies reported that a firearm was found in a women's bathroom on the sixth floor of the building, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Office told ABC7.

Authorities determined the weapon belonged to a Chicago police officer, and it was later returned to the officer, officials said.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to ABC7 that they have launched an internal investigation into the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

