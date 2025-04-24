1 being questioned by police on West Side fire that killed CFD Captain David Meyer

Chicago firefighter Captain David Meyer died battling a garage fire caused by "human action" Wednesday morning on the West Side, CFD officials said..

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody and questioned about arson in connection to the death of a Chicago Fire Department captain, Chicago police said.

David Meyer was killed in a garage fire Wednesday in Austin after the roof collapsed while he was inside.

Officials said the fire started when someone lit a trash bin on fire,

Captain Meyer was a 28-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and four kids.

Bunting is now visible on Engine 96 and Truck 29 to honor Meyer.