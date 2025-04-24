1 being questioned by police on West Side fire that killed CFD Captain David Meyer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody and questioned about arson in connection to the death of a Chicago Fire Department captain, Chicago police said.
David Meyer was killed in a garage fire Wednesday in Austin after the roof collapsed while he was inside.
Officials said the fire started when someone lit a trash bin on fire,
Captain Meyer was a 28-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and four kids.
RELATED: Chicago firefighter dies battling West Side garage fire caused by 'human action,' CFD says
Bunting is now visible on Engine 96 and Truck 29 to honor Meyer.