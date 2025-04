Chicago firefighter critically injured in West Side fire, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter was critically injured while battling a West Side fire Wednesday morning, CFD said.

The fire broke out in the 5500-block of West Crystal Street, CFD said.

A CFD official said a mayday call was issued for a firefighter down in a fire and the firefighter was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.