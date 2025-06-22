Chicago police release images of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakeview

Chicago police have released images of a car wanted after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released images of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on the city's North Side.

A man's body was found near the street around 3:32 a.m. Saturday in the 3600-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

The vehicle that hit the man as it was driving northbound on DLSD fled the scene after the crash, police said.

The car is a 2019 white Honda Accord, CPD said. The Illinois plate number is FH49505.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

