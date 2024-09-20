Chicago police release images of suspects in Loop Red Line robbery, attack

Chicago police are searching for three people accused of attacking and robbing a passenger on the Lake Street CTA Red Line platform in the Loop.

Chicago police are searching for three people accused of attacking and robbing a passenger on the Lake Street CTA Red Line platform in the Loop.

Chicago police are searching for three people accused of attacking and robbing a passenger on the Lake Street CTA Red Line platform in the Loop.

Chicago police are searching for three people accused of attacking and robbing a passenger on the Lake Street CTA Red Line platform in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for three people accused of attacking and robbing a passenger on a CTA Red Line platform.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the Lake Street platform.

Police said two men and a woman approached a passenger, grabbed his headphones and took his backpack.

When the passenger tried getting his property back, police said there was a physical altercation and the suspects punched and kicked the passenger before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit Bureau of Detectives at (312)-745-4447.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

