24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police searching for 4 suspects in robbery, beating of elderly man on CTA Red Line train

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 7, 2025 4:20AM
CPD searching for 4 suspects in beating of elderly man on CTA Red Line
Chicago police are looking for four suspects in a robbery and beating of an elderly man last month on a CTA Red Line train at the Uptown Wilson stop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for four people who they say robbed and beat an elderly person on a CTA Red Line train.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Feb. 12 on a train at the Wilson Red Line stop in Uptown, Chicago police said.

Police said the four people approached a man, took his cellphone and then beat him when he attempted to get it back.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW