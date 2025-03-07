Chicago police searching for 4 suspects in robbery, beating of elderly man on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for four people who they say robbed and beat an elderly person on a CTA Red Line train.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Feb. 12 on a train at the Wilson Red Line stop in Uptown, Chicago police said.

Police said the four people approached a man, took his cellphone and then beat him when he attempted to get it back.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

