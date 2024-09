Chicago police searching for missing 4-year-old girl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find a four-year-old girl named Riley Batts.

Batts with her mother and was last seen near the 5500-block of South Lowe Avenue.

Batts is described by police as two feet tall and weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.