Glass partially broke, but not all the way through

Large rock thrown at ABC7 Chicago studio window during newscast; CPD searching for suspect

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who threw a large rock at the ABC7 Chicago State Street studio window Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who threw a large rock at the ABC7 Chicago State Street studio window Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who threw a large rock at the ABC7 Chicago State Street studio window Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who threw a large rock at the ABC7 Chicago State Street studio window Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for someone who threw a large rock into the windows of ABC7 Chicago's State Street studio Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after the start of the 4 p.m. newscast downtown.

A male suspect took a large rock out of a plastic bag and threw it against the window.

After a few seconds, he picked up the rock and threw it again.

He then walked off, heading north on State Street.

He's described as having a thin build, weighing about 150 pounds and having salt and pepper hair.

The glass partially broke, but not all the way through.

No one was hurt.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood