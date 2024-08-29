Large rock thrown at ABC7 Chicago studio window during newscast; CPD searching for suspect

Glass partially broke, but not all the way through
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for someone who threw a large rock into the windows of ABC7 Chicago's State Street studio Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after the start of the 4 p.m. newscast downtown.
A male suspect took a large rock out of a plastic bag and threw it against the window.
After a few seconds, he picked up the rock and threw it again.
He then walked off, heading north on State Street.
He's described as having a thin build, weighing about 150 pounds and having salt and pepper hair.
The glass partially broke, but not all the way through.
No one was hurt.
