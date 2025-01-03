24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot, critically wounded by CPD officer in Little Village, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 3, 2025 10:30AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot by a Chicago police officer in the Little Village neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:10 a.m. in the 3000-block of West 21st Place.

CPD said officers responded to an incident in the Albany Terrace Apartments and shot and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No officers were shot.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

