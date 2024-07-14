Offender injured in Humboldt Park officer-involved shooting, Chicago police say; COPA investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An offender was shot by a Chicago police officer Saturday night on the city's Northwest Side.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 8:48 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Avenue, Chicago Police Department officials said.

Officers attempted to "conduct a street stop investigation" of two suspects in an alley at the location, police said.

The suspects then fled from police, and one offender tried to pick up a handgun after attempting to throw it away during the chase, officials said.

A Chicago police officer shot the offender multiple times, CPD said. They were arrested and taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were initially report to be in good condition.

The offenders' ages and genders were not immediately known.

The officer involved in the shooting has been place on mandatory administrative duty for 30 days.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting with Chicago police.

No further information was immediately available.

